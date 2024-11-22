On August 2nd, 2024, the Jasper Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a cybertip in reference to child pornography being stored by an online user in the Dubois County area.

JPD Detectives were able to identify the user as 18-year-old, Roberto Linares Mezquita, of Huntingburg, and on November 22nd, 2024, a search warrant was conducted on his residence.

Multiple electronic devices were seized and it was found that Linares Mezquita possessed numerous online video files of unidentified children believed to be under the age of 12.

When questioned about the files Linares Mezquita admitted to possessing them and was booked into the Dubois County Security Center.

Linares Mezquita is facing charges of Possession of Child Pornography.

JPD says the investigation is still ongoing and more charges could be added at a later time.

We will keep you updated if more information becomes available.