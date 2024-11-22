On November 22nd, 2024 at approximately 2:20 a.m. a property damage accident was reported at SR 168 and CR 400 W. Sgt. John Fischer responded and found a White 2015 Ram 1500 off in a small ditch. Sgt. Fischer identified the driver as Charles Pfhol Jr, age 59 of Haubstadt as the driver. During the investigation, Sgt. Fischer found probable cause to believe Mr. Pfhol had operated the vehicle while impaired. Mr. Pfhol was transported to Deaconess Gibson Hospital in Princeton for a chemical test. Mr. Pfhol registered .29 on the chemical test. Sgt. Fischer transported him to the Gibson County Jail where he was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated with endangerment and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a BAC over .15. Assisting Sgt. John Fischer was Deputy Levi Sims.



All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.