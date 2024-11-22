As families gather to celebrate Thanksgiving with festive meals, the Dubois County Health Department is encouraging everyone to prioritize food safety to ensure a happy and healthy holiday.

Here are essential tips to help make your Thanksgiving meal both delicious and safe:

Thaw Safely : If you’re preparing a frozen turkey, plan ahead. Thaw it in the refrigerator, allowing 24 hours for every 4-5 pounds. Avoid leaving it out on the counter.

: If you’re preparing a frozen turkey, plan ahead. Thaw it in the refrigerator, allowing 24 hours for every 4-5 pounds. Avoid leaving it out on the counter. Cook Thoroughly : Use a food thermometer to ensure your turkey reaches an internal temperature of 165°F.

: Use a food thermometer to ensure your turkey reaches an internal temperature of 165°F. Maintain Cleanliness : Regularly wash your hands, utensils, and food preparation surfaces to avoid cross-contamination.

: Regularly wash your hands, utensils, and food preparation surfaces to avoid cross-contamination. Serve Responsibly : Keep food out of the “danger zone” (40°F to 140°F). Serve hot foods hot and cold foods cold, and don’t let leftovers sit out for more than two hours.

: Keep food out of the “danger zone” (40°F to 140°F). Serve hot foods hot and cold foods cold, and don’t let leftovers sit out for more than two hours. Store Leftovers Properly: Refrigerate leftovers within two hours and consume them within 3-4 days. If you won’t finish them in that timeframe, freezing is a great option.

By following these simple guidelines, you can enjoy your Thanksgiving feast without any food safety concerns.