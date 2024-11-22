The holiday season brings joy and celebration, but it’s also a time to remain mindful of safety risks. FEMA Region 5 Administrator Tom Sivak emphasizes the importance of preparation, stating, “Reducing the risk of emergencies through smart traveling, cooking, and heating practices can be simple, yet effective for keeping your celebrations safe during the weeks ahead.”

Travel Safely

Before hitting the road, check weather forecasts and road conditions. Drive only if necessary during inclement weather, and always keep your gas tank at least half full. Discuss emergency plans with loved ones, including a designated meeting spot. For planning resources, visit www.ready.gov/plan.

Prepare an Emergency Kit

If driving, equip your vehicle with essentials such as blankets, water, a flashlight, and a first-aid kit. For flights or train travel, consider packing a compact emergency kit, including spare batteries and a USB power bank.

Protect Your Home

Install smoke and carbon monoxide detectors on every home level, especially near sleeping areas. Test alarms and replace batteries before holiday gatherings.

Practice Cooking Safety

Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires. Stay in the kitchen when frying, grilling, or boiling food, and turn pot handles inward to prevent spills. Keep cooking areas clean to avoid grease or crumbs catching fire.

Heat Your Home Wisely

Keep flammable items at least three feet from heating sources. Plug space heaters directly into outlets and inspect cords for damage. Always turn off heaters when leaving a room or going to bed.

For more fire safety information, visit the U.S. Fire Administration’s website. Additional winter readiness tips are available at Ready.gov.

Enjoy a safe and festive season by taking these simple precautions!