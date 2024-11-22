December 2nd through December 31st, community residents are encouraged to donate diapers (in all sizes), pull-ups, and baby wipes (unscented, hypoallergenic) to help low-income families in Dubois, Pike, and Warrick counties.

Two drop-off locations are available:

TRI-CAP: 607 3rd Avenue, Jasper

– Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

– The office will be closed for the Christmas holiday on December 24 and 25

ReStore: 4232 S. 170 E. (State Road 162), Huntingburg

– Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

– Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

– ReStore is closed on Christmas Day.

TRI-CAP, a pillar of our community since 1966, is committed to addressing the area’s unmet service needs. It is funded through a combination of state, federal, and local resources and provides resources in education, health, and housing.

Contact the Rotary Club of Dubois County at 812-630-5581 for additional details on the Holiday Diaper Drive.