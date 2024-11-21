The Saint Meinrad Institute for Sacred Music will be hosting a concert by the Grammy-award-winning Fisk Jubilee Singers on February 27th, 2025, from 6:15 to 8:45 PM Central Time in St. Bede Hall Theater.

This free concert is open to the public and is being presented as part of the “Sacred Music and Race in the American Church” workshop led by Archbishop Shelton Fabre and Dr. Karen Shadle. The evening will begin with opening remarks by Archbishop Fabre and Dr. Shadle, followed by the concert. The program will conclude with open discussion and a Q&A with Archbishop Fabre and Dr. Shadle.

The Fisk Jubilee Singers are vocal artists and students at Fisk University in Nashville, TN, who sing and travel worldwide.

The original Fisk Jubilee Singers introduced “slave songs” to the world in 1871 and were instrumental in preserving this unique American musical tradition known today as Negro spirituals. They broke racial barriers in the U.S. and abroad in the late 19th century and entertained kings and queens in Europe. At the same time, they raised money in support of their beloved school.

The Fisk Jubilee Singers continue the tradition of singing the Negro spiritual around the world, allowing the ensemble to share its rich culture globally while preserving this unique music.

The Most Reverend Shelton J. Fabre is the Archbishop of Louisville, KY, and former chair of the USCCB Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism. Dr. Karen Shadle is a musicologist and Director of the Office of Worship for the Archdiocese of Louisville.

The concert is free and open to the public, and no registration is required. Parking will be available in the Guest House and student parking lots.

For more information on the concert or workshop, contact Bella Thompson during business hours at 812-357-6336 or ithompson@saintmeinrad.edu. For updates on the day of the performance, call 812-357-6611.