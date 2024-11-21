Dairy Stream, an agricultural-focused podcast co-hosted by Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative and the Dairy Business Association, is introducing a new podcast series called “How We Got Here”. This three-part series, sponsored by BMO, features dairy farmers sharing the history of their farms and the steps they’ve taken to get to where they are today.

Podcast host Joanna Guza explores the stories of innovative farmers, highlighting their challenges, improvements, financial preparations, and the future of farming and the industry. Each episode features a dairy farmer and a representative from BMO who has experience in agricultural banking.

Episodes in the How We Got Here series include:

Norm E Lane in Chili, Wisconsin: The first episode in this series features Josh Meissner, owner of Norm E Lane. Meissner’s farm milks 4,000 cows and manages 5,000 acres. He’s accompanied by Brad Guse of BMO who has 29 years of experience in agricultural banking. Listen to the episode here.

Solhawk Dairy in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin: In this episode, meet Dennis Hawkins, owner of Solhawk Dairy. Hawkin's farm milks 2,200 cows and farms 3,100 acres. He's joined by Paul Salm of BMO, who manages a portfolio of diverse production agricultural relationships with over 30 years of experience in the banking industry. Listen to the episode here.

Verhasselt Farms in Kaukauna, Wisconsin: The final episode in the series features Ken Verhasselt, owner of Verhasselt Farms where they milk 4,000 cows and manage 5,000 acres. Verhasselt is joined by Don Adams of BMO who has just shy of 40 years of experience in the banking industry. The full episode can be listened to when it's released on December 11th.

To learn more and listen to the Dairy Stream podcast, visit dairyforward.com/page/dairystream.