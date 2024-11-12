This 2024 holiday season, French Lick West Baden and the neighboring towns of Paoli and Orleans, is inviting visitors to experience traditional holiday fun in a charming Southern Indiana setting. From dazzling winter light displays and Christmas dinner musicals to cozy carriage rides and family-friendly celebrations, the region offers holiday experiences for all ages.

Kick off the holiday season from Tuesday, November 12th through Sunday, November 17th with a family getaway to French Lick West Baden and meet the iconic Anheuser-Busch Budweiser Clydesdales at the French Lick Resort and select locations around town. This special event offers a unique opportunity to see these world-famous horses up close. Whether you’re a history enthusiast, a horse lover, or simply looking to capture an unforgettable moment, the chance to meet these beloved Clydesdales is an experience not to be missed this holiday season.

Orleans invites families to celebrate the season with a festive evening on Saturday, December 14th, from 5 to 7 PM, at the square. Offering fun for all ages, enjoy a beautiful live nativity scene, meet Santa, and take a children’s train ride around the square. The free event also features an annual Santa Hat Run, horse and carriage rides, and live entertainment throughout the night.

This holiday season French Lick Resort is transformed into a dazzling winter wonderland with a half-million holiday lights, beautiful decorations, and festive activities for all ages. The season kicks off with two grand tree-lighting ceremonies: West Baden Springs Hotel on November 16th at 7 PM, and French Lick Springs Hotel on November 23rd from 4 to 7 PM. Both events feature holiday music, caroling, and visits from Santa Claus, making them the perfect start to the holiday season.

Throughout the season, visitors can also enjoy a variety of festive activities. Capture family memories with mini photo sessions, drop letters to Santa in designated mailboxes, or join Mrs. Claus for story time every Saturday. Delight in the nightly Holiday Projections at French Lick Springs Hotel and stop by Santa’s Toymaker Workshop on Sundays to create a stuffed buddy. There’s even a Christmas Drive-In with holiday movies, Bingo nights, performances by the Dickens Carolers, and more. With activities running daily and weekly, the French Lick Resort invites families to hold on to the magic of the season well into January. For details and schedules, visit frenchlick.com/50-days-of-lights.htm.

Families looking for a memorable holiday experience can enjoy a magical evening at Wilstem Wildlife Park’s Winter Light Show. Visitors can drive through and marvel at dazzling Christmas and winter-themed displays featuring traditional holiday favorites, a safari set, reindeer, dinosaurs, and Santa. The light show starts at dusk, around 6:30 PM, and closes at 9 PM.

For a $25 fee per vehicle, guests can experience the light show only, while those who choose the Twilight Drive-Thru Safari & Light Show can also enjoy encounters with safari animals, including those in the Roos & Crew barn. The safari portion remains open until the last car enters at 5:30 PM, and the Roo Barn closes at 7 PM. Twilight Drive-Thru ticket prices are $30 for adults, $27 for seniors (65+), $24 for children (ages 3–12), and free for ages 2 and under. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit Wilstem Winter Light Show.

Celebrate the season at Abbeydell’s Christmas Treasures, a festive dinner theater experience running on select dates from December 6th through December 20th. Blending the charm of an Andy Williams Christmas special with the excitement of a Branson, MO stage show, this family-friendly performance brings holiday classics to life through song and dance. Enjoy timeless tunes by Bing Crosby, the Carpenters, Andy Williams, Faith Hill, Alabama, and more, with favorites like “White Christmas,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” and “Mary Did You Know.” The show culminates with a touching reflection on the true meaning of Christmas: Christ’s miraculous birth.

Held at Abbeydell Hall in French Lick, you can choose a dinner and show experience or attend the show only. Known for world-class, Branson-style entertainment, Abbeydell Hall offers a variety of shows year-round featuring music from the 1950s to the 1980s, country, gospel, and Broadway. For schedules and tickets, visit Abbeydell Hall or call (812) 936-5300.

For a complete listing of festive events taking place this holiday season in the French Lick West Baden area, visit www.VisitFrenchLickWestBaden.com.