Jasper city officials, in partnership with their contractor, will close Mill Street from Ninth to Tenth Streets on Tuesday, November 19, as part of the Mill Street Watermain Replacement Project. The city will replace the current 4-inch watermain with an upgraded 8-inch main, extending from Ninth Street to Fifteenth Street.

To complete the project, a daily block-by-block closure of Mill Street will be required. Residents in the affected areas are asked to remove vehicles from Mill Street by 7 a.m. each morning to allow construction work. The street will reopen each evening and remain open overnight.