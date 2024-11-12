The newly renovated Spring Mill Inn at Spring Mill State Park will be hosting a public open house on November 20th from 2:30 to 4:30 PM.

The historic inn, located in Mitchell, has been closed for renovations since November 2022. Originally opened in 1939, the inn was due for significant mechanical modernizations, accessibility upgrades, and cosmetic room and conference facility improvements.



As part of the open house, Indiana State Parks staff will answer questions, share information about the inn’s renovations, and provide refreshments.



Reservations for lodging can be made beginning December 6th by calling 1-877-LODGES-1 or visiting IndianaInns.com.



Following the renovations, guests will now enter the front doors to an accessible lobby and a centrally located registration desk, alongside a fireplace ready for guests to sit and relax.



The new gift shop will offer souvenir items along with self-serve snacks and drinks 24 hours a day. The downstairs lobby area will provide comfortable gathering spaces for music, family games, reading, and relaxing by the fireplace. The new family-friendly splash pad that’s still under construction will feature both indoor and outdoor elements when completed.



The look and feel of the inn remains true to the original rustic pioneer atmosphere but with modern conveniences. The same refurnished tables and chairs will return to the Millstone Dining Room. A new buffet unit will provide group dining for conference and meeting attendees, and it will periodically accompany the restaurant’s daily menu. The inn’s guest rooms have been outfitted with all new fixtures, carpets, and furnishings.



Meeting rooms will be available for conferences, group meetings, banquets, and weddings. The Lakeview Room, with its expansive view of Spring Mill Lake, has been equipped with bird-friendly windows designed to reduce bird collisions. For inquiries about holding weddings, banquets, and conferences at Spring Mill Inn, email cfouke@dnr.IN.gov.



Less-visible upgrades include new HVAC, new water lines, and a new fire alarm and sprinkler system. A generator has been installed that will power the inn when electricity is down due to storms. Parking garage improvements include work on the facades, staircases, and traffic flow. The concrete in the garage has also been resealed.



To read more about the work that has been done to the Inn, visit dnr.IN.govstate-parks/inns/spring-mill-inn-at-spring-mill-state-park/renovation/.