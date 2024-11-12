John P. Kimmerle, age 92, of Jasper, Indiana, died at 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at home.

John was born in Terre Haute, Indiana, on May 8, 1932, to Wilbert and Madlynne (Kinser) Kimmerle. He married Norma Werner on July 23, 1963, at Christ Lutheran Church in Columbus, Ohio.

He was a 1950 graduate of Wiley High School in Terre Haute, Indiana. He then graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Indiana State University.

He was a United States Army Veteran.

In 1980, he founded City Agency INC., an insurance and tax agency he ran until retirement in 2009.

He is a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Evanston, Indiana, and was a member and past president of the Parsons Avenue Merchant’s Association. He was a big supporter of the Lion’s Club.

John and Norma raised their family in German Village of Columbus, Ohio. They then lived in Manteo, North Carolina, where they loved spending time at their waterfront home. Most recently, until John’s death, they ran their bed and breakfast in Jasper, Indiana.

John loved to be outside, especially working in and caring for the yard at the bed and breakfast. He also enjoyed camping and traveling with his family and feeding the birds at his house.

Surviving are his wife, Norma Jean Kimmerle, Jasper, IN, three sons, Mark (Margaret) Kimmerle, Columbus, OH, Chad Kimmerle, Columbus, OH, and Cash Kimmerle, Dover, OK, two grandchildren, Christian and Eric Kimmerle, two brothers, Tom (Donna) Kimmerle, Matthews, NC, David Kimmerle, Terre Haute, IN, one sister, Maria Landesman, New York City, NY, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are one sister, Linda Bassett, and one brother Bob Kimmerle.

A funeral service for John P. Kimmerle will be held Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. CST/12:00 p.m. EST at St. John Lutheran Church in Evanston, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Steve Shank will officiate. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. CST/11:00 a.m. EST until the service time on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church in Evanston.

Online condolences may be made to www.becherkluesner.com.