On Sunday morning, November 10th, Trooper Andrew Recker was patrolling State Road 161 near Holland when he observed a vehicle speeding. After stopping the vehicle, Trooper Recker spoke with the driver, Randy J. Villarreal, who exhibited visible signs of impairment.

The trooper transported Villarreal to the Huntingburg Police Department for a chemical test. Following the results, Villarreal was arrested and taken to the Dubois County Jail, where he is currently being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

• Randy J. Villarreal, 37, Marion, IL

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated (OVWI) – Class A Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer: Trooper Andrew Recker

Assisting Agency: Dubois County Sheriff’s Office

All criminal defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.