Latest News

Spring Mill Inn Hosting Public Open House in November Mill Street to Close for Watermain Replacement Project Starting November 19 French Lick West Baden, Paoli, and Orleans Offering Special Events this Holiday Season Illinois Man Arrested for Operating While Intoxicated Holiday Cheer Awaits Kids at Jasper’s Free “Letters to Santa” Events

Children can get into the holiday spirit at Jasper’s “Letters to Santa” events, set for Saturday mornings on November 16 and 23. From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., kids can write letters to Santa, enjoy a warm cup of hot cocoa, and make festive crafts to take home. Before heading out, participants are encouraged to grab a surprise from the Christmas tree and take a pre-addressed envelope to Santa Claus, Indiana, ensuring each letter will receive a response from Santa’s Workshop.

The event will take place at the Alexander Schoolhouse, located behind the Jasper Public Library at 401 E. 4th Street, Jasper, IN. Hosted by Jasper Park and Recreation, these holiday gatherings are free to the public. For further details, call Jasper Park and Recreation at (812) 482-5959.

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post