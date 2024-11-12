Children can get into the holiday spirit at Jasper’s “Letters to Santa” events, set for Saturday mornings on November 16 and 23. From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., kids can write letters to Santa, enjoy a warm cup of hot cocoa, and make festive crafts to take home. Before heading out, participants are encouraged to grab a surprise from the Christmas tree and take a pre-addressed envelope to Santa Claus, Indiana, ensuring each letter will receive a response from Santa’s Workshop.

The event will take place at the Alexander Schoolhouse, located behind the Jasper Public Library at 401 E. 4th Street, Jasper, IN. Hosted by Jasper Park and Recreation, these holiday gatherings are free to the public. For further details, call Jasper Park and Recreation at (812) 482-5959.