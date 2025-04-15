General Surgeon Mindy Lane, DO, FACOS, FASMBS, ACC has joined the active medical staff at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. Through a co-recruitment and employment effort between Evansville Surgical Associates (ESA) and Memorial Hospital, Dr. Lane brings more than 20 years of experience and will fully dedicate her time to our community through ESA’s division of ESA-Jasper at Memorial Surgical Associates.

Dr. Lane comes most recently from the University of Michigan Sparrow Health, where she was the Departmental Chair of Surgery for more than 10 years in addition to serving as the Medical Director of the Bariatric-Obesity Center. She recently served as President of the Michigan chapter of the American Society of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, where she played an active role.

Dr. Lane’s education began with a surgical internship at Ingham Regional Medical Center in Lansing, MI, followed by a surgical residency at Botsford General Hospital in Farmington Hills, MI, before receiving her Doctorate of Osteopathy from Michigan State University. She is a Fellow of the American College of Osteopathic Surgery, a fellow of the Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, and is board certified in general surgery.

To schedule an appointment at Memorial Surgical Associates, please call 812-996-6580. Memorial Surgical Associates is located in the Medical Arts Building, Suite 220, at 721 W. 13th Street in Jasper, Indiana.