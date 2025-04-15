The Dubois County Health Department is excited to offer American Heart Association’s Heartsaver CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) training classes, beginning in May 2025. This new initiative aims to empower community members with the skills and confidence needed to respond effectively in emergency situations.

Classes will be held monthly in the health department’s education room, located at 1187 South Saint Charles Street in Jasper. Led by certified instructors, each session includes hands-on training using industry-standard mannequins and equipment, as well as guidance on proper techniques for both adult and pediatric CPR.

“Our goal is to increase the number of people in our community who are trained in life-saving techniques,” said Shawn Werner, Dubois County Health Department Administrator. “Whether it’s in the workplace, at school, or at home, having the knowledge to act quickly in a cardiac emergency can make all the difference.”

This free course is open to any Dubois County residents 15 years of age and older. Individuals of all experience levels are welcome. Participants will receive a certification card upon successful completion of the course. The first class will be May 20, 2025. Group and workplace trainings are also available upon request. For more information, including class dates and registration details, visit the Dubois County Health Department website at www.duboiscountyin.org or call (812) 481-7050.