Daviess Community Hospital and the Daviess County Chamber of Commerce are proud to partner together to present the 2025 Daviess County Health Fair on Friday, May 30, from 7 to 10 a.m. in the hospital’s main lobby, located at 1314 E. Walnut Street in Washington.

Open to the public, the event encourages all members of the community to take a proactive approach to their health by offering a variety of free and low-cost screenings and wellness services. Most services are available on a walk-in basis, while select screenings require an appointment.

“This event makes it easier and more affordable for people in our community to access important health screenings,” said Dave Graber, Chief Operating Officer of Daviess Community Hospital. “We want everyone to feel empowered to take care of their health, and this event removes common barriers like cost, referrals, and scheduling.”

Screenings and services include:

FREE Screenings: Blood pressure checks – Helps detect hypertension, a risk factor for heart disease. BMI/weight checks – Know your body mass index to assess overall health. Mental health screenings – Get screened for depression, anxiety and impact of adverse childhood experiences on your health & well-being by our expert behavioral health team.

Walk-In Screenings: Lipid Panel & Glucose – $29: Measures cholesterol, fats & glucose in blood. Hemoglobin A1C (Diabetes Screening) – $17: Diabetes screening. Prostate Cancer Screening (men 50+) – $7 (additional labs required): For men who are 50 or older. Chem16 & Total Cholesterol Panel – $44: Cholesterol, electrolytes, and kidney function. Electrocardiogram (EKG) – $25: Records your heart’s electrical activity. Complete Blood Count (CBC) – $12.50: Measures the number & types of cells in your blood.

By Appointment Only: Limited Echocardiogram – $300: This simple test is important for those with a family history of aortic aneurysms, as they can be hereditary. By appt only; call (812) 254-9324 to schedule. Mammography with Tomography – $125: By appt only; call (812) 254-9324 to schedule. You will receive a bill from our Radiology Partners for reading the reports. Mammography with Dexa Scan – $275 (requires provider order): By appt only; call (812) 254-9324 to schedule. You will receive a bill from our Radiology Partners for reading the reports. Requires order from provider.



All payments must be made by cash or check only. Attendees are asked to fast for eight hours before glucose-related screenings.

To schedule appointments for mammograms or echocardiograms, or for more information, call (812) 254-9324.