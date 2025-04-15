The Dubois County Democratic Party will hold its next public agenda meeting on Tuesday, April 22, at Los Dos Charros in Huntingburg. The event begins at 6 p.m. EST, with attendees encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m. if they wish to order food.

The meeting will include updates on ongoing projects, community events, and party initiatives. A special presentation will be given by Travis McQueen, Airport Manager for the Huntingburg Regional Airport. McQueen is expected to provide an overview of airport operations, the current budget, and expansion plans, followed by a Q&A session.

The meeting is open to all community members interested in supporting local progress and sharing ideas.

The next working meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on May 13 at the Jasper Public Library.