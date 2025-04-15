The Dubois County Recorder’s Office has issued a public notice warning residents about a local scam targeting property owners. The office reported receiving a phone call from a citizen who received an official-looking document from an entity calling itself “Tax Investigation” claiming to be from the State of Indiana.

According to the notice, the fraudulent document informs recipients they are under investigation and threatens to seize their assets and property. The scammers claim there is a lien filed in the Dubois County Recorder’s office and demand immediate payment of thousands of dollars.

The document shared by the Recorder’s Office shows an example of the scam letter, which demands $7,599.60 in alleged tax liability and gives recipients only seven days to pay before further collection action is threatened. The fraudulent notice includes official-looking details such as a notice date of April 2, 2025, a fabricated lien number, and a contact phone number.

County Recorder Jackie McPherron stated that the Attorney General’s office had been notified of the scam. Residents who receive such notices are advised not to pay any money to the organization and instead contact the county recorder’s office or the Indiana Attorney General’s office at 317-232-6201.

The Recorder’s Office is located at 1 Courthouse Square, Room 101, in Jasper, Indiana.