Chief Deputy Jesus Monarrez has officially announced his candidacy for Dubois County Sheriff. Monarrez will be running on the Republican ticket in the upcoming primary election scheduled for May 2026.

Monarrez, who currently serves as Chief Deputy, brings nearly two decades of law enforcement experience to his candidacy. His career began in 2006 with the Huntingburg Police Department after serving in the Indiana Army National Guard, including a deployment to Iraq in 2003 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

In 2011, Monarrez joined the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, where he has served in multiple roles, including road officer, Emergency Response Team member, K9 handler, and Detective Sergeant before his promotion to Chief Deputy.

Throughout his career at the Sheriff’s Office, Monarrez has participated in high-risk operations and worked to keep drugs out of schools through his work as a K9 officer with his partner, Karma.

A 2002 graduate of Jasper High School, Monarrez attended the University of Southern Indiana and Indiana State University following his military service. He resides in Dubois County with his wife, Contessa, and their three children. His family includes his oldest daughter, Isabel, and her husband, Ernesto, who live in Jasper.

Monarrez has been active in community service, including nearly ten years with the Dubois Volunteer Fire Department. He has also been a longtime member of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge 138, where he has held leadership positions and chaired the FOP Kids Camp for seven years.

If elected, Monarrez’s priorities would include increasing School Resource Officers in local schools, enhancing department efficiency and technology, engaging with the community, addressing citizens’ concerns, preventing crime, and maintaining open communication with residents.

The primary election will be held in May 2026. Monarrez is running with the campaign slogan “One County, One Community, One Mission – Safety.”