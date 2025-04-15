Sandy Kay Mundy, 72, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away on April 14, 2025, at Legacy Living, surrounded by those who loved her.

Born on February 8, 1953, in Jasper, Sandy was a lifelong resident of the community she cherished. She graduated from Jasper High School with the Class of 1971 and went on to build a life centered around family, faith, and service.

Sandy enjoyed her time as a nursery school teacher at Play N Learn Nurseryland, which she lovingly operated out of her home. Her nurturing spirit and dedication to early childhood education touched many young lives. In 1985, Sandy and her husband Tom embarked on a new chapter together when they founded Tom’s Lawn, Garden and Appliance Center. Sandy managed the office side of their family business with care and commitment for many years.

Family was the heart of everything Sandy did. She shared a devoted marriage with her husband Tom and took immense pride in their children: Matt Mundy and his wife, Abby; Andrea Gehlhausen and her husband Brian; and Alyssa Merkley and her husband Nick. Her joy multiplied with the arrival of her grandchildren-Logan Mundy, Lauren Mundy, Owen Gehlhausen, Ava Gehlhausen, Kaylee Merkley, and Ben Merkley-each of whom brought light to her life.

Sandy also shared close bonds with her siblings: brother Mike Lueken and his wife Vicki: sister Geri Wehr and her husband Dennis. She was preceded in death by her parents, Othmar and Mary Lee Lueken, as well as by her brother-in-law Dan Mundy.

A woman of deep faith, Sandy was a member of St. Mary Church in Ireland, Indiana. She actively participated in parish life through the St. Anne’s Society. Her devotion to both church and community reflected the values she held dear.

Sandy found great joy in simple pleasures-traveling to the beach with her sister, bowling, playing Bunco with her friends, spending time with her beloved dog, and most especially being surrounded by her grandchildren. Her warmth radiated through every gathering she attended or hosted.

A Mass of Christian Burial for honoring Sandy’s life will be held at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Monday, April 21, 2025, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 12:00 p.m. Mass time at the church on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ireland Fire Department, the St. Mary St. Anne’s Society, or a charity of your choice.

Sandy’s legacy lives on through the love she gave so freely to those around her. May her memory bring comfort to all who knew her.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.