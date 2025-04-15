The United States Postal Service will host job fairs across Indiana on Thursday, April 24—including several in the local area—to help fill immediate job openings. Positions pay up to $20.38 per hour and include benefits.

Locally, job fairs will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the following post office locations:

Jasper – 206 E 6th St, 47546

– 206 E 6th St, 47546 Montgomery – 496 N Main St, 47558

– 496 N Main St, 47558 Oakland City – 130 W Harrison St, 47660

– 130 W Harrison St, 47660 Shoals – 212 2nd St, 47581

– 212 2nd St, 47581 Vincennes – 420 Broadway St, 47591

– 420 Broadway St, 47591 Princeton – 129 E Broadway St, 47670

Postal Service staff will be on site to assist applicants, provide details about available roles, and answer any questions. All applications must be submitted online at www.usps.com/careers.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and available to work weekends and holidays. Job postings are updated regularly, so those interested are encouraged to check back often for new opportunities.