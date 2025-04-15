The United States Postal Service will host job fairs across Indiana on Thursday, April 24—including several in the local area—to help fill immediate job openings. Positions pay up to $20.38 per hour and include benefits.
Locally, job fairs will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the following post office locations:
- Jasper – 206 E 6th St, 47546
- Montgomery – 496 N Main St, 47558
- Oakland City – 130 W Harrison St, 47660
- Shoals – 212 2nd St, 47581
- Vincennes – 420 Broadway St, 47591
- Princeton – 129 E Broadway St, 47670
Postal Service staff will be on site to assist applicants, provide details about available roles, and answer any questions. All applications must be submitted online at www.usps.com/careers.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old and available to work weekends and holidays. Job postings are updated regularly, so those interested are encouraged to check back often for new opportunities.
