Anticipation and excitement are higher than ever as country radio station 100.9FM WBDC has announced the contestants for the 43rd Annual WBDC Country Showdown presented by Mercy Urgent Care. It will be held at the Jasper Arts Center on Friday, June 6th at 6:30pm EST. The country music talent search gives local talent the chance to win over $1,000 in cash and prizes and the opportunity to perform at the Indiana State Fair in August. Eleven acts from across the region are performing this year, with a few returning and some making their Showdown debut. The contestants taking the stage this year are:



Charlie Archer of Dugger, IN

EV Mae of Clarksville, TN

Darion Oakman of Odon, IN

Last Minute of Yorktown, IN

Chris Jenkins of Petersburg, IN

Callie Grace of Jasper, IN

Noah McWilliams of Huntingburg, IN

Jason McCoy of Loogootee, IN

Logan McKeighen of Nashville, TN

Ali Craney of Petersburg, IN

Awesome Possum Project of Spencer, IN

WBDC is thrilled that Jenna Rose and The Ramblers will be entertaining the crowd and backing the talented contestants as our house band. Tickets are available for purchase for $15 at the WBDC Studios at 458 3rd Avenue in Jasper during normal business hours. $2 of every ticket sold will go directly to the local non-profit organization, Operation Mind, Body, and Soul Corp.



Now in its 43rd year, the WBDC Country Showdown continues to showcase this region’s talent, celebrate country music, and provide a family-friendly event that gives back to our communities. From the first winners, “Crossfire” in 1982, to last year’s winner, “Last Minute”, the WBDC Country Showdown has proved to be a must-see event for country music fans of all ages.