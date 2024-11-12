Rowena Weyer,86 of Santa Claus, Indiana passed away peacefully on November 11that Brookside Village to join her heavenly family. She was born to Raymond and Myra Corn in Velpen, Indiana on April 7, 1938. She married Bernie Weyer in Vincennes, Indiana in 1967.



Rowena graduated from Otwell High School in 1955 and from there attended Baptist Hospital-Evansville College School of Nursing for three years. She worked for several doctors and as an operating technician at St. Joseph hospital in Huntingburg. She was an Emergency Medical Technician with the Ferdinand ambulance service when it first began.



Rowena began classes at Oakland City College and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business education in 1974. She continued her education at University of Evansville receiving a master’s degree in 1978.



Rowena taught at Forest Park High School in Ferdinand, Indiana for 25 years, was sponsor of the band drill team, andtaught at Vincennes University-Jasper Center for 10 years. She retired in 1999. She was the first Girl Scout Leader in Ferdinand and is a member of Santa Claus Christian Church.

She and her husband enjoyed traveling and visited many parts of the US and Europe. She was an avid reader and enjoyed painting. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her grandkids and great grandkids.



Rowena was proceeded in death by both parents, two brothers Don and Kenny Corn, and two daughters, Valorie Lynn Arnold and Myra Stemle.



Surviving Rowena are her Husband, daughtersSusan Williamson of Harrodsburg, Kentucky and Donna Logan (Don) of Florence, Kentucky. Also surviving are ten grandchildren,fifteen great grandchildren and three nephews.



Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand is in charge of arrangements. Funeral will be officiated by Pastor Joseph Seger at Santa Claus Christian Church on Friday, November 15th at 10:00 CST with burial in the St. Ferdinand Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be at Santa Claus Christian Church on Thursday, November 14th from 4 to 8 CST and Friday November 15th from 9 to 10 CST before the service. Online Condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.