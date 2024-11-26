A new system that will enhance online customers’ ease of doing business with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Division of Fish & Wildlife (DFW) will launch Dec. 11.



Called the Activity Hub, it replaces the current licensing system and includes core functionalities such as fish and wildlife license sales, game check-in, HIP (Harvest Information Program) registration, donations, and gift certificates. Improved functions and new features of the hub include options for the auto-renewal of licenses and purchases of durable license cards, as well as enhanced support during times of high-volume traffic.



“I’m thrilled that we will be able to provide our customers with an improved purchasing experience alongside expanded functionalities,” said Amanda Wuestefeld, DFW director. “Transitioning to a new system that provides a better customer experience has been an incredible effort that our staff have been working toward for several years.”



The Hub will be accessible with an Access Indiana account. Those with existing accounts will be able to log in without any disruption. Customers with recent purchases, harvests, or existing licenses from January 2020 to the present will automatically be migrated into the new system and won’t need to take any additional steps to access their account.



Customers who want to retain license purchase information, information on past draws, or CheckIN Game data from before 2020 should take screenshots of their records before 11:59 p.m. Dec. 10. Customers who need help retaining older data or who have questions regarding their accounts should call the DNR Customer Service Center at 317-232-4200 or 877-463-6367, or email INHuntFish@dnr.IN.gov.