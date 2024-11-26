Detsyl Irene Layton age 97, of Citrus Springs Florida formerly of Huntingburg Indiana passed away on November 23, 2024 at Arbor Trail Nursing Center in Inverness Florida.

She was born November 2, 1927 in Duff Indiana, to James and Emma Quackenbush; and married Richard Layton December 25, 1943.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Layton, her parents, one brother Delmus Quackenbush, two sisters Helen Kahle, Leota Hilgeman.

She is survived by one son Owen (Inez) Layton, granddaughter Michele (Greg) Johnson, Grandson Joseph (Shawn) Layton, five great-grandchildren Jordan, Makenzie, Derek, Cheyenne and Sidney; and two great- great-grandchildren Nora and Rolan.

There will be no funeral services. Her wishes were to be cremated.