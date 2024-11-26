On Friday, November 1st, 2024, Indiana State Police Jasper District initiated a criminal investigation after receiving information from the Orange County Department of Child Services concerning allegations of battery with bodily injury on a minor involving 4 children.

The investigation revealed that Herbert Halbert and Theresa Halbert had allegedly battered their four minor children. The allegations took place in Orange County.

After reviewing the investigation, the Orange County Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant on November 25, 2024, for Herbert Halbert and Theresa Halbert. A search warrant was also issued for items inside the residence. On the same day, officers arrested the Halberts on active warrants and searched the residence. Herbert Halbert and Theresa Halbert were arrested without incident. Both were transported to the Orange County Jail where they are being held on bond.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Arrested and Charges-

Herbert Halbert, 57, Paoli, IN

Domestic Battery with Bodily Injury to a Person Under 14 Years Old – Level 5 Felony (2 Counts) Dissemination of Matter Harmful to Minors – Level 6 Felony (3 Counts)

Theresa E. Halbert, 52, Paoli, IN

Domestic Battery Committed in the Presence of a Child Less than 16 Years Old – Level 6 Felony (2 Counts)

Arresting Officers – Detective Patrick Stinson

Assisting Officers – Sgt. Robbie Lambert, M/Trp. Tim Weisenberger, Detective Tyler Matthew

Assisting Agencies – Indiana Department of Child Services, Orange County Sheriff’s Office

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law