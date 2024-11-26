Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company is excited to welcome Jennifer Rust as a Senior Accountant.

Jennifer is a graduate of Heritage Hills High School. She went on to attend the University of Southern Indiana and received her bachelor’s in accounting. Jennifer brings over 20 years of accounting experience in the public, manufacturing, service, and banking industries to her new role. She currently resides in Santa Claus, Indiana with her husband Clint, two children – Alaina and Gavin, and two energetic goldendoodles – Buddy and Jovie. Jennifer enjoys traveling, attending her children’s’ activities, and walks with her dogs.

“I am thrilled be a part of the SVB&T team and I am looking forward to contributing to the company’s success,” said Jennifer.

“We are excited for Jennifer to join our team,” noted Michael Egler, VP & Controller. “Jennifer’s previous experience and values will contribute to the continued success of Springs Valley.”

Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, is a subsidiary of SVB&T Corporation, headquartered at 8482 West State Road 56, French Lick, Indiana 47432 with administrative offices at 1500 Main Street, Jasper, Indiana 47546. Springs Valley has locations in Dubois, Daviess, Gibson, and Orange Counties, offering full-service bank and financial services. Springs Valley has products and services for all types of families and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, electronic services, online consumer and mortgage applications and a variety of other loan options. Springs Valley Bank is a member of FDIC and is an Equal Housing Lender.

In addition, the company has a full-service financial advisory group managed by experienced, talented professionals specializing in estate planning, tax planning and wealth management. Investment Services are also offered by a licensed, professional Springs Valley representative. Trust and Investment products are not deposits; not insured by the FDIC; not a deposit or other obligation of, or guaranteed by, the depository institution; not insured by any Federal Government Agency; may lose value – subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

More information can be found online at www.svbt.bank. The company’s stock is traded on the OTCQX trading platform under ticker symbol SVBT (www.otcmarkets.com).