Birdseye families, get ready for a festive celebration! Santa Claus is coming to the Birdseye Firehouse on Sunday, December 15, 2024. The holiday event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and promises fun for all ages.

Children will have the chance to take pictures with Santa and enjoy holiday-themed crafts, snacks, and hot chocolate. The Birdseye Fire Department is also hosting a special Touch-A-Firetruck activity, allowing kids to explore firetrucks and interact with local firefighters.

This event offers the perfect opportunity to embrace the holiday spirit and create lasting memories with family and friends. Mark your calendars and don’t miss out on this merry occasion!