The Public is cordially invited and encouraged to attend and support the County WideDedication Ceremony of The Dubois County POW/MIA Memorial Monument on the Courthouse Square located in downtown Jasper, IN at 1000 am Sunday 1 December 2024. This truly incredible tribute was brought to reality by Local Eagle Scout and Jasper High School Senior Samual Osterman.

Through a lot of very hard work and dedication, strong faith, family, and community support, this memorial, which was funded by Generous Corporate donors and Private donations will serve as a lasting and fitting tribute to ALL of Americas Prisoners of War and ENSURE that we “NEVER FORGET” our Comrades and Citizens who are still missing in action. We ask that all local citizens join us in this dedication tribute celebration.

The City of Jasper, All of Dubois County and the Entire State of Indiana HONORS Their Memory, and the Families of those who were Prisoners of War and ALL of Those who Have Never Made It Back Home to The United States of America.

Please Join the Dubois County Veterans Council, Local Veterans Organizations, scouts, local dignitaries and all citizens in this important dedication and remembrance honoring our Veterans. Sunday 1 December, 1000 am on The Courthouse Square, Jasper, Indiana.