Daviess Community Hospital invites the public to its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m. ET in the hospital’s lobby. The festive event is free to attend and open to all, offering a chance to celebrate the holiday season with friends, family, and the Daviess Community Hospital team.

Santa Claus himself will make a special appearance, ready to take photos, listen to holiday wish lists, and spread Christmas cheer. Guests can enjoy complimentary hot chocolate and cookies while taking in the festive atmosphere.

“This event is an opportunity for our community to come together, have fun, and enjoy the holiday season,” said Daviess Community Hospital CEO Tracy Conroy. “This celebration is a beautiful reminder of the joy and hope the holiday season brings. It’s an opportunity for us to gather as a community, share in the spirit of Christmas, and witness the love and dedication our staff pours into making this hospital special. We are blessed to celebrate together and reflect the light of Christ through fellowship and kindness.”

For more information about the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, please contact Dalus Rich, Daviess Community Hospital marketing manager, at (812) 254-2760, ext. 1104.