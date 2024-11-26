The French Lick Senior Citizens Center has announced details for their Friday night dances in December.

The French Lick Senior Citizens Center, located at 785 South Bears Bend Road in French Lick, holds dances every Friday night with doors opening at 6 PM and dancing from 7 to 9 PM.

Admission is $7, food and drinks are available to buy, and a live band will play music.

The lineup of bands playing at their dances in December is:

December 6 th : Stone Canyon Band

: Stone Canyon Band December 13 th : Cross Roads Band

: Cross Roads Band December 20th: Little Mountain Band

The Senior Citizens Center would like to note there will be no dance held on Friday, December 27th.