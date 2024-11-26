Jasper Community Arts has announced a very special holiday event, The Norm Lewis Christmas Show, will be coming to the Jasper Arts Center stage on Saturday, December 7, at 7:30 PM.

In this show, acclaimed Broadway star and Emmy-nominated performer Norm Lewis will enchant audiences with a festive evening of holiday classics, show tunes, and heartfelt performances.

Known for his powerful baritone voice and remarkable stage presence, Lewis has captivated audiences on Broadway in The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, and Porgy and Bess, among others. His Christmas concerts are a joyful celebration of the season, blending warmth, charm, and extraordinary musical talent.

Tickets are on sale now priced at $35 for adults, $33 for seniors, and $30 for students. Purchases can be made online at jasperarts.org/tickets, by phone at 812-482-3070, or in person at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center.