Huntingburg is thrilled to announce the Grand Opening of Northside Park located at 395 W 19th Street, Huntingburg, IN 47542. The celebration was held today, Tuesday, November 26, and featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially welcome the community to this exciting new space. Neil Elkins, Huntingburg Mayor; Paige Kendall, former Mayor’s Youth Council President; Erica Gummere, DNR Grants Coordinator; Denny Spinner, Former Mayor of Huntingburg; Steve Schwinghamer, Former Mayor of Huntingburg; Dustin Schmett, Park Board President; and Dale Payne, Parks Superintendent were all asked to speak as each of them had a special role to play in the origination and completion of the park.

The City of Huntingburg is deeply grateful to everyone who dedicated their time and effort to bring this space to life. We would like to extend a special thank you to the 2018-2019 Mayor’s Youth Council for initiating the visionary plan for Northside Park. This project originated from My Community, My Vision (MCMV), a state-led program designed to empower young leaders to actively shape the future of their communities. As Paige Kendall said, “The Mayor’s Youth Council’s goal was to create spaces that would improve our community, bring people together, and make Huntingburg a place that we all want to stay and move back to.” Northside Park is a step in the right direction.

The City of Huntingburg is so excited to welcome this new space. Mayor Neil Elkins said it best, “I want to let this park not only be a place for the neighbors to gather, but also a place for our youth to foster their friendships and create lasting memories within the park.”

For additional details, please contact Huntingburg City Hall at (812)683-2211.