Dubois County Sheriff’s Deputy Ethan Gogel has achieved a remarkable milestone, taking 1st Place Overall in both Rifle and Pistol categories at the 2024 Southwest Indiana Law Enforcement Training Council 2-Gun Shooting Competition.

Deputy Gogel’s exceptional performance showcased his dedication, precision, and marksmanship—qualities that reflect his commitment to excellence in law enforcement. Competing against skilled officers from across the region, his achievement highlights the high standards upheld by the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office expressed pride in Deputy Gogel’s accomplishments, emphasizing how his hard work and skill represent the department with distinction.

The community is invited to celebrate this well-deserved recognition of Deputy Gogel’s success.