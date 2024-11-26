Vincennes University celebrated the opening of new Design & Innovation Studios on Friday, Nov. 22, with ribbon-cutting ceremonies at Flaget Elementary School in Vincennes and Washington Catholic Elementary School in Washington, Indiana.

These additions mark the establishment of the 11th and 12th D&I Studios in the region, accentuating VU’s commitment to advancing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education across Southern Indiana. The University has already deployed studios in intermediate and elementary schools throughout Knox County. There are also other studios at Daviess County, Dubois County, and Perry County schools.

According to VU President Dr. Chuck Johnson, “This collaboration brings cutting-edge resources to local classrooms and fosters an exceptional learning environment where curiosity, innovation, and academic excellence converge through hands-on learning. Every student should have the opportunity to explore their interest in STEM. Together, we are contributing to the economic growth of Indiana, shaping the future of education, and empowering young minds to blaze their trails in the exciting world of STEM.”

Hands-on learning at its best

The initiative, in partnership with Purdue Indiana Next Generation Manufacturing Competitiveness Center (IN-MaC), is designed to inspire young learners and cultivate a new generation of innovators. By introducing K-8 students to hands-on STEM activities, the D&I Studios aim to ignite curiosity and prepare students for future success in high-demand careers. Each studio has technology and resources that encourage exploration and critical thinking, offering students opportunities to solve real-world problems creatively.

Flaget Principal Samantha McClure said, “Partnering with Vincennes University to implement the Design and Innovation Studio has been a positive experience for our school and community.”

McClure added, “Implementing the D & I Studio has allowed us to create a designated space for hands-on STEM learning, which has increased student and teacher engagement. While working in the D & I Studio, students are challenged to develop their active listening, problem-solving, and decision-making skills to collaborate on projects. Our teachers have also been collaborating in a new way to relate learning happening in the homeroom to the STEM special their students attend each week and bringing the learning that occurs in the D & I Studio back to instruction occurring in their homeroom. As a school, we talk about how grateful we are to have strong partnerships with community organizations that enrich the learning experiences of our students.”

Empowering students with STEM education

Early STEM immersion is crucial. Research shows that careers in STEM fields are projected to grow at twice the rate of other professions in the coming years. However, studies also reveal that 92% of boys and 97% of girls lose interest in STEM if not immersed in engaging STEM-related content before fifth grade. By implementing these state-of-the-art studios, VU is addressing this critical gap and ensuring young learners have the tools to explore STEM pathways from an early age.

According to Washington Catholic Middle School and High School Principal Karie Craney, their Design and Innovation Studio will revolutionize learning at Washington Catholic Schools by providing students with hands-on STEM experiences that connect classroom concepts to real-world applications.

“Partnering with Vincennes University to implement the Design and Innovation Studio is a game-changer for our school community,” Craney added. “This collaboration provides our students and teachers with access to cutting-edge resources, expertise, and real-world learning opportunities. For students, it means early exposure to advanced STEM concepts and career pathways, preparing them to succeed in a competitive, technology-driven world. For teachers, it offers professional development and innovative tools to enhance classroom instruction.”

VU proudly opened the Design and Innovation Training Studio in June within the Summers Center on the Vincennes Campus. The first-of-its-kind facility in Southwestern Indiana serves as a hub of STEM education professional development and training for the state’s largest cohort of Design and Innovation Studios in Southern and Southwestern Indiana. The training studio provides K-12 students, college students, educators, and community partners in Southern Indiana and Southwestern Indiana exceptional access to technologies, activities, and lessons.

As the 11th and 12th D&I Studios to open in the region, Flaget and Washington Catholic studios represent a growing network of VU resources dedicated to strengthening STEM education in Southern Indiana. The ribbon-cutting ceremonies included community leaders, educators, and students, all celebrating the transformational impact of this initiative.