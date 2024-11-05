On November 4, 2024, the Jasper Police Department initiated an investigation following allegations of child molestation at two separate locations in Dubois County. Officers began by conducting a forensic interview with the juvenile victim, leading to further developments in the case.

Based on evidence gathered during the interview, Jasper Police detectives located 39-year-old Kyle Truelove at his residence, bringing him to the Jasper Police Department for questioning. Following the interview, Truelove was arrested and charged with two counts of Child Molesting, a Level 1 Felony under Indiana law. He was then booked and held at the Dubois County Security Center.

The investigation received additional support from the Dubois County Department of Child Services. Authorities emphasize that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.