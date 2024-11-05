Four dedicated Birdseye Volunteer Fire Department members were recently recognized for their service milestones. Craig Englert, Ian Steffen, and Kyle Detty each received 10-year membership pins, honoring a decade of commitment to the department. Additionally, Clyde Huff was awarded a 25-year membership pin, a testament to his long-standing dedication to supporting public safety in the Birdseye community.

Such recognitions highlight the commitment of volunteer firefighters who play an essential role in rural emergency response, often balancing other careers and personal responsibilities. The Birdseye VFD remains a pillar in Dubois County, known for its involvement in emergency services and community events like the annual Birdseye Picnic, which serves as a significant fundraiser for the department​.

Congratulations to all four members.