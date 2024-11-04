Joey Rehl speaks with Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center, about the Jasper Community Arts, and invites guest Kyle Rupert, the Executive Director of the Jasper Community Arts, to talk about what programs are offered in their facility, and how important maintaining the connection with the Arts in the community is.

For more information about the Jasper Community Arts: https://www.jasperarts.org/

For more information about the City of Jasper: https://www.jasperindiana.gov/

https://youtu.be/DFPQB-8TQ-k