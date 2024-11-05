Monday night, November 4, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Trooper Trey Stewart was patrolling Green River Road near Covert Avenue when he stopped the driver of a 2016 Hyundai for not wearing his seat belt. While Trooper Stewart was approaching the vehicle, the driver accelerated away from the traffic stop and continued east on Covert Avenue before turning south on Shoshoni Lane. The driver made a U-turn at Pollack Avenue and drove back north on Shoshoni Lane and then east on Covert Avenue.

The driver made another U-turn near I-69 and continued west on Covert Avenue before driving south on Hicks Drive and then west on Pollack Avenue. When the driver turned north on Elmendorf Avenue he crashed into a ditch and fled on foot. A perimeter was established, and the driver was eventually located hiding in the 3700 block of Waggoner Avenue. The driver was identified as Kevin L. Moman, 31, of Evansville. Moman was arrested without further incident. When troopers searched his vehicle, they located a small amount of a suspected narcotic substance.

Further investigation revealed he had an outstanding warrant out of Vanderburgh County for a petition to revoke his probation. Moman was transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail where he is currently being held without bond.

Arrested and Charges:

Kevin L. Moman, 31, Evansville, IN

Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Level 6 Felony Possession of a Narcotic Drug, Level 6 Felony Driving While Suspended, Class A Misdemeanor Outstanding Warrant (Vanderburgh County)

Arresting Officer: Trooper Trey Stewart, Indiana State Police

Assisting Agencies: Evansville Police, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, and Warrick County Sheriff’s Office