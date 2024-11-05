On November 4, 2024, at 4:45 p.m. Deputy Bart Wagner was dispatched to the 5400 block of East 50 North near Francisco to investigate a Breaking and Entering in progress. While en route to the residence Gibson County Communications Officer Bethney Anthis advised Deputy Wagner that the suspect was 66-year-old Judy Herrin of Princeton. Upon arriving on scene Deputy Wagner located Ms. Herrin on the porch of the residence and placed her into custody while he conducted an investigation into the incident. Once the investigation was completed Ms. Herrin was transported to the Gibson County Jail where she was charged with Residential Entry, Criminal Mischief, and Criminal Trespass.

