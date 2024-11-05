On November 5, 2024, at 5:18 a.m. Gibson County Central Dispatch received a 911 report of a two vehicle accident at the intersection of State Road 168 and Interstate 69. Deputies with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, Barton Township Fire, and The Gibson County Ambulance Service were dispatched to the scene by Communications Officer Tiahanna Berry. Upon arriving on scene Sgt. John Fischer began an investigation into the incident where it was determined that a Black Chevy Cruz was Northbound on the I69 off ramp onto State Road 168 and pulled into the path of a Red in Color Chevy Colorado that was Eastbound on State Road 168. The front of the Chevy Colorado struck the driver’s side door of the Chevy Cruz. Medics on scene pronounced the driver of the Chevy Cruz deceased on scene.



The Gibson County Coroner’s Office was then called to the scene and they began their investigation into the incident.