The Dubois County Veterans Council invites the community to honor all veterans with a special mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Highway 231 in Jasper, Indiana, on Saturday, November 9, 2024. This Veterans Day Mass, starting at 8 a.m., is open to everyone in the county and surrounding areas and will bring together local veterans’ groups to recognize and celebrate those who have served the nation in both wartime and peacetime.

The council encourages the community to attend and show their support for veterans from all branches and eras. This gathering is a meaningful opportunity to express gratitude and unity in honor of the men and women who have dedicated themselves to safeguarding freedom.

On By Joey Rehl

