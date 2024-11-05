The Dubois County Veterans Council, along with local veterans organizations, will honor Kenneth R. Schuetter of Jasper as the recipient of the 2024 Living Veteran Honor. Mr. Schuetter, a proud U.S. Navy veteran who served as an Aviation Electrician’s Mate, 2nd Class, will be celebrated for his dedication and service.

The ceremony will take place on Saturday, November 9, at VFW Post 673 on Highway 231 in Jasper, Indiana. It will begin at 10 a.m., with a reception immediately following to recognize Mr. Schuetter’s contributions. The public is invited to join in this tribute to an esteemed veteran and show appreciation for his commitment to the nation.