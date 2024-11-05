Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) is proud to carry forward the legacy of Dr. Suresh Lohano, a visionary healthcare provider whose dedication and innovative spirit transformed patient care at DCH. Dr. Lohano, who tragically passed earlier this year, introduced a unique, patient-centered rounding technique that is changing lives and shaping the future of healthcare in our community.

Dr. Lohano’s rounding technique, which he developed and implemented at DCH, gathers an entire care team—including a hospitalist, pharmacist, nurse, case manager, dietician, and a community paramedic from DCH’s Mobile Integrated Health program—at the patient’s bedside. Together, with the patient and their family, the team collaborates on a personalized care plan to meet each patient’s needs, streamline communication, and ensure everyone involved is aligned in their goals. When family members are unable to be physically present, the team connects with them by phone, allowing each loved one to be an active participant in the patient’s care.

The impact of this approach has been significant. By coordinating care with all providers at the bedside, DCH has seen improvements in patient outcomes, satisfaction, and understanding of their health journey. Patients and families benefit from enhanced communication and seamless coordination among the healthcare team, which supports better health and recovery for patients.

The multidisciplinary rounding technique, now a core part of DCH’s commitment to quality care, reflects Dr. Lohano’s enduring vision and passion for providing the highest standards of patient-centered healthcare. DCH is dedicated to building on his legacy, ensuring that each patient receives compassionate, effective care tailored to their unique needs.

“Dr. Lohano’s commitment to patient care was unparalleled, and his vision for collaborative rounding has had a profound impact on our hospital and our patients,” said Tracy Conroy, CEO of Daviess Community Hospital. “His legacy is deeply felt, and we are honored to continue his work to improve health outcomes and patient satisfaction throughout our community.”

In September, Dr. Kiran Burla, MD, FACP, FAAP, CMD, assumed leadership of the Hospitalist program. Dr. Burla, who trained under the guidance of the late Dr. Lohano, is uniquely positioned to carry forward the outstanding legacy that Dr. Lohano left behind.

“Dr. Burla’s clinical excellence, combined with his passion for patient-centered care, will ensure that the Hospitalist program remains a cornerstone of our commitment to providing the best possible care for our patients,” said Tracy Conroy, CEO of Daviess Community Hospital. “His leadership will continue the seamless, compassionate, and high-quality care that our community has come to rely on, and I am confident that our hospital is in good hands under his direction.”

For more information on the rounding technique or other innovative programs at DCH, please contact Daviess Community Hospital at (812) 254-2760 or visit www.dchosp.org.