The Indiana Forage Council has announced they are holding a live seminar covering hay forage quality on Tuesday, November 12th, from 6:30 to 8 PM EST, at the Southern Indiana Purdue Ag. Center (SIPAC), located at 11371 East Purdue Farm Road in Dubois.

This event will explore hay production and quality improvement, as well as how better quality hay relates to increased cattle nutrition and health. If you have any questions about the seminar, call 812-678-4427.