Indiana Forage Council Holding Hay Forage Quality Seminar Daviess Community Hospital Honors late Dr. Suresh Lohano’s Legacy by Continuing His Innovative Rounding Technique Dubois County Veterans Council to Honor Kenneth R. Schuetter with 2024 Living Veteran Honor Dubois County Veterans Council to Host Veterans Day Mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Gibson County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Morning Traffic Fatality

The Indiana Forage Council has announced they are holding a live seminar covering hay forage quality on Tuesday, November 12th, from 6:30 to 8 PM EST, at the Southern Indiana Purdue Ag. Center (SIPAC), located at 11371 East Purdue Farm Road in Dubois.

This event will explore hay production and quality improvement, as well as how better quality hay relates to increased cattle nutrition and health. If you have any questions about the seminar, call 812-678-4427.

