On Sunday, October 27th, three of the Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand celebrated Jubilees of Monastic Profession. Sister Rebecca Abel, Sister Jeannine Kavanaugh, and Sister Karlene Sensmeier all celebrated the sixtieth anniversary of their Monastic Professions at a Jubilee Mass of Thanksgiving at Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand.

From Owensboro, Kentucky, Sister Rebecca Abel has a Bachelor’s Degree in Education and a Master’s Degree in Library Science. Sister Rebecca taught for six years in Fort Branch, Poseyville, Holy Redeemer, and Evansville. She taught for 25 years at South East Dubois School Corporation as a school librarian and Director of Media Services, before spending 17 years as a librarian at the Pontifical North American College in Rome, Italy. Since 2013, she’s been traveling to London, England every summer to work as the Librarian for the Liturgical Institute. She currently serves as a Library Consultant and the Archive Director for Monastery Immaculate Conception.

Sister Jeannine Kavanaugh, coming from Lawrenceville, Illinois, earned both a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Education and put them to use for many years as a teacher. She has also worked as an activities director at the monastery, in the library, and in technology services. Presently, she provides supportive services at the monastery.

From Haubstadt, Indiana, Sister Karlene Sensmeier has both a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Elementary Education, as well as a Certification from the Institute of Spiritual Leadership. She spent years as a teacher and a principal. She has also served as Assistant Development Director for the Institute for Spiritual Leadership, Director at Kordes Retreat Center, and the monastery’s Director of Planning and Outreach. She currently provides supportive services at the monastery.