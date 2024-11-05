Jasper Community Arts will be presenting the work of two artists, Katie Knoeringer from Paducah, KY, and Maria del Pilar Arrieta from New Haven, IN for the months of November 2024, December 2024, and January 2025 at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center.

The two-person painting and collage exhibit will feature a variety of figurative and geometric 2D artwork. Katie Knoeringer’s painted paper collages are based on observational drawings that celebrate visual moments in the immediate environment, and

the portraits in Maria del Pilar Arrieta’s paintings unfold expressions to reveal the human side of who we are.



Katie Knoeringer received an MFA from Louisiana State University, along with a BS in Art Education and a BFA from the Kutztown University of Pennsylvania. Maria del Pilar Arrieta received a BFA from Indiana University with a concentration in oil painting.

The two-person installation exhibition will be on display from November 7th, 2024, through January 26th, 2025. Both artists will attend the First Thursday Reception on Thursday, November 7th to give a Gallery Talk. The First Thursday Receptions will take place on Thursday, November 7, 2024, December 5, 2024, and January 2, 2025, from 5 PM to 7 PM.

The galleries at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center, located at 100 3rd Avenue, Suite A, in Jasper, are open to the public Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM, Saturday from 10 AM to 2 PM, and Sunday from noon to 3 PM. School groups, clubs, and students are welcome. Admission is free but donations are appreciated. For more information, call 812-482-3070.