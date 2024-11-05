The Dubois County Soil & Water Conservation District is holding an event on the topic of Pasture Soil Health and Energy Efficient Practices on November 19th, 2024, from 5 to 8 PM.

This evening of learning will have dinner provided and is set to be held at the CTIM Building on Vincennes University Jasper’s Campus. The event’s speakers will feature a retired NRCS Agronomist/Grazing Specialist discussing how to improve the soil health of your pasture and NCRS Agricultural Engineer Scott Wagner covering how to add energy-efficient practices to your operation to help cut down on energy costs.

RSVP is required by Friday, November 15th, 2024, and can be made by emailing DuboisSWCD@gmail.com or calling (812)-482-1171.