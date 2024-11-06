Tuesday was Election Day across the United States. Here’s a look at some of the races on a national, Indiana State, and local level:

In the Presidential Race for the White House, Republican Nominee and the former 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump is leading Democratic Nominee Kamala Harris. For the 2024 Election, there was no Presidential incumbent as current President Joe Biden announced back in late summer/early Spring that he would not be seeking re-election and his party chose his Vice-President as their nominee. We will continue to provide updates on this race.

On the state level for the Hoosier State, Dubois County Native, and Republican Senator Mike Braun won the Governor Race against Democratic nominee Jennifer McCormick and Libertarian Party Nominee Donald Rainwater. 70-year-old Braun, a U.S. senator who owns Meyer Distributing here in Jasper will succeed outgoing Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who could not seek a third term because of term limits. Braun opted not to seek reelection to a second term in the Senate so he could run for governor. He won the GOP’s six-way May primary to succeed Holcomb with about 40% of the vote. Republicans have controlled Indiana’s governor’s office since Mitch Daniels defeated the late Democrat Joe Kernan in 2004. And Democrats haven’t won a statewide office in Indiana since 2012, when Glenda Ritz won the election as the state’s schools superintendent and Democrat Joe Donnelly won a U.S. Senate seat. Braun won the election by over 55% of the vote, compared to just under 40% for McCormick and just over 5% for Rainwater.

Elsewhere on a federal level here in the state of Indiana, Republican Jim Banks defeated Democratic Nominee Valerie McCray and Libertarian Nominee Andrew Horning to win a U.S. Senate Seat. The 45-year-old sitting congressman represents northeastern Indiana’s 3rd District. He passed on another House term to run for the Senate seat being vacated by fellow Republican Mike Braun. 65-year-old McCray a clinical psychologist from Indianapolis, is a political newcomer whose name is appearing on a statewide ballot for the first time. In 2022, she sought to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young in his reelection bid but didn’t get enough signatures to secure a spot on the Democratic primary ballot. The Senate seat Young holds will next be up for election in 2028. Banks received close to 60% of the vote, as opposed to 37% for McCray and 3% for Andrew Horning.

Elsewhere on a local, state, and federal level in the race for the U.S. House of Representatives 8th Congressional District, Dubois County native, Republican Mark Messmer defeated Democrat Erik Hurt of Evansville and Libertarian Richard Fitzlaff of Terre Haute in the 21-county 8th District. The Southern and West Central Indiana-based 8th District stretches from southern Posey County up the Illinois-Indiana border to the top of Fountain County. It includes all or parts of 21 counties. The 62-year-old Messmer resigned from his state Senate post in September to focus on winning the seat vacated by retiring seven-term U.S. Rep. Larry Bucshon. Messmer won with a substantial 70% of the vote compared to 27% for Hurt and 3% for Fitzlaff.

For State Representative in District 63, Republican Shane Lindauer defeated Democrat Teresa Kendall with 76.3% of the vote compared to 23.7 percent. Lindauer has held the office since November of 2017. For State Representative in District 74, Republican Stephen Bartels defeated Democrat Bob Compton with 69.3% of the vote as opposed to 30.7% of the vote. In the race for Indiana Attorney General, Republican Todd Rokita defeated Democrat Destiny Wells with 58.2% of the vote compared to 41.8% of the vote. Rokita has served as Indiana AG since 2020, when he won the race by the largest number of votes in Indiana history for a person running for state office.

Now for a look at the local elections here in Dubois County and the 8 bordering counties:

In Dubois County, there was a 70.91 % voter turnout for combined absentee/early and Election Day voting. In the “pick 3” Dubois County Council at large three Republicans retained their seats: Sonya Haas (24.28% of the vote), Mike Kluesner (24.24% of the vote) and Doug Uebelhor (24.55% of the vote) as opposed to three Democratic candidates Matt Johnson (9.26% of the vote), Daniel Kreilein (9.50% of the vote) and Adam Mann (8.16% of the vote). In a “Vote 1” seat for the Southeast Dubois County School Board At Large, Matt Lubebehusen defeated Brandy Nord and Roger Corely 59.73% to 23.60% and 16.67 % of the vote respectively.

Spencer County saw a 68% voter turnout through absentee/early and Election Day Voting. In a “pick 3” Spencer County Council at large saw three Republicans take the seats: David Gogel with 27.49% of the vote, Aaron Benton with 26.82% of the vote, and Brian Greulich with 25.24% of the vote as opposed to the lone Democratic candidate John Hurley with 20.45% of the vote. In a Vote for 2 for the North Spencer School Board Carter-Harrison Township saw non-Partisans Wayne Brinkman receive 54.02% of the vote and Jennifer Rich with 45.98% of the vote. In a 1 vote selection for South Spencer School Board Luce Township saw non-Partisan Janet Stoermer defeat Zeth Morris with 57.42% of the vote compared to 42.58% of the vote. In the Ohio Township vote for the South Spencer School Board, non-Partisan Laura Blake defeated non-Partisan Michael James with 52.61% of the vote compared to 47.39%.

Perry County saw a 65% voter turnout through absentee/early and Election Day Voting. In the County Commissioner District 1 race, Republican incumbent Randy Cole defeated the Democratic candidate Betty Cash 4268 (50.53% of the vote) to 4178 (49.47% of the vote). In the County Commissioner District 3 race Republican Pam Jamniczky defeated Democrat Kevin Peter 4544 (54.20% of the vote) to 3839 (45.80% of the vote). In a pick 3 for the Perry County Council Republicans David Etienne, Cory Filley, and Gale Garner (4205/19.42%, 3503/16.18%, 3778/17.45% respectively)defeated Democrats Joan Hess, incumbent Paul Malone, Steve Owen and Independent Megan Fritchley (2978/13.75%, 3374/15.58%, 2222/10.26% and 1595/7.37% respectively).

In Crawford County, Republican Jennifer Davis emerged victorious over Democrat Kelli Shelton Slaughterback, bringing a new face to the county treasurer’s office. Davis won with 55% of the vote compared to 45% from Slaughterback. The county coroner position also saw a change, with Republican Allison Howell defeating Dale Roll, a long-time deputy coroner with 67% of the vote. In a highly watched race in Crawford County, Republican incumbent Larry Ingle defeated Democrat Greg Qualters for Commissioner District 2 by a 60% to 40% vote. Among the county council seats, Democrat Shawn Scott was the only member of his party to secure a spot, winning one of the three at-large seats. Incumbents Bill Breeding and Linda Smith retained their positions, while Craig Menke will step down in January. In a narrow school board race for District A, Karen Sheller edged out Craig Jones by just four votes. Meanwhile, in District B, Jerry Hanger Jr. won over incumbent Paul Broughton and candidate Charles Wright. Of Crawford County’s 7,915 registered voters, 1,580 cast their ballots early. Crawford County saw a 64% voter turnout for the 2024 Election.

Daviess County had several contested and uncontested races and school board selections on their ballot. You can view a full breakdown of those local elections here.

Orange County saw a 66% voter turnout for the 2024 Election. In a race for County Recorder Republican Heather Henderson defeated Democrat Rebecca Haley 6251-2062, for 75.20% of the vote opposed to 24.80%. For County Commissioner District 2, Republican Steve Hopper defeated Democrat Timothy Brown 6320-1862 for 77.24% of the vote as opposed to 22.76%. In a “pick 3” for Orange County Council three Republicans, Zachary Brown, George Key, and Alan Waynick defeated Democrats Mark Jones and Austin Schaber.

Warrick County saw numerous local races both contested and uncontested. You can view the full breakdown of those local races here: https://www.warrickcounty.gov/2024-election-results.

Pike County saw a 65% voter turnout via absentee/early and Election Day voting. In a race for County Commissioner District 1, Republican Jeff Nelson defeated Democrat Jay Boeglin 4503 or 78.11% of the vote to 1262 for 21.89% of the vote. In a “pick 3” for the Pike County Council at large three Republicans Eric Smith, Jeff Harting, and Greg Willis (26.17%, 24.15%, and 23.08% respectively) defeated Democrats Todd Meadors and Darren Cook (19.43% and 7.17% respectively). In a one-vote selection for Pike County School Board District 3, Chris McKinney defeated Larry Haycraft with 61% of the vote to 40% of the vote. In a one-vote selection for Pike County School Board District 4, Chris Satterfield defeated Rachelle Johns with 51.51% of the vote compared to 48.49% of the vote. In a one-vote selection for Pike County School Board District 5, Gary “Skip” Willis defeated Gabrielle Seger with 51.69 % of the vote opposed to 48.31% of the vote. All the school board elections were non-partisan.

Martin County had several races at the local level as well. You can find those results here on the Martin County 2024 Elections Facebook page.

As always you can visit https://indianavoters.in.gov/ for all your election information including where to vote, who is on your ballot during election years, updating your voter information, and more.