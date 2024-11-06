Latest News

Coats for Kids of Orange County Awarded Grant to Provide Free Winter Coats to Local Children Grant Opportunity Available for Nonprofits in MFA Oil Communities Paoli Police Recognizes Community Board’s Role in Enhancing Outreach and Local Events Ferdinand Hosts Christmas Decorating Contest with Cash Prizes for Best Displays Wild and Wacky Donkey Basketball Show Comes to Marengo

The Marengo Boys and Girls Club will host a unique event on November 12 at 7:30 p.m., featuring Dairyland Donkey Ball’s wild and crazy “Donkey Basketball Show.” This event combines basketball with live donkey riding, promising a thrill-filled evening of spills, laughs, and unexpected moments. Local players will take to the court riding real donkeys, aiming to entertain the crowd with a mix of skill and comedy.

Sponsored by The Marengo Tavern, all proceeds from the event will benefit the Crawford Boys and Girls Club. Tickets are available in advance for $10 at The Marengo Tavern, Oasis Liquor Store, and from club members. Admission at the door will be $13, pending availability.

Don’t miss a night of fun for a good cause!

On By Jared Atkins

Related Post