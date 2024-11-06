The Marengo Boys and Girls Club will host a unique event on November 12 at 7:30 p.m., featuring Dairyland Donkey Ball’s wild and crazy “Donkey Basketball Show.” This event combines basketball with live donkey riding, promising a thrill-filled evening of spills, laughs, and unexpected moments. Local players will take to the court riding real donkeys, aiming to entertain the crowd with a mix of skill and comedy.

Sponsored by The Marengo Tavern, all proceeds from the event will benefit the Crawford Boys and Girls Club. Tickets are available in advance for $10 at The Marengo Tavern, Oasis Liquor Store, and from club members. Admission at the door will be $13, pending availability.

Don’t miss a night of fun for a good cause!